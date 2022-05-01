3 apartment fires in the past 24 hours displace dozens across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the past 24 hours, at least three apartment fires in metro Atlanta have left dozens of people without a home.

One happened in Cobb County and another in Fulton County. The most recent fire started on a balcony in a DeKalb County apartment Saturday afternoon. DeKalb Fire officials say the fire at The Reserve at Druid Hills Apartments caused damage to three units and displaced five people. No one was injured. We’re told it started on a third-floor balcony and extended up to the roof.

That blaze followed two other apartment fires in metro Atlanta in the last 24 hours.

A fire damaged 15 units and left 33 people displaced at The Park on Windy Hill Apartments in Marietta Friday night.

And overnight in Atlanta, units responded to a fire at The Crystal at Cascade Apartments on Landrum Drive where 22 people lost their homes.

The Red Cross is helping families at all locations.

