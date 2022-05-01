APD investigating after man found shot to death on Sunset Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A young man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says at around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Sunset Avenue NW on a report of a person shot and found a 21-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

