Advertisement

APD investigating after man found shot to death on Sunset Avenue

File photo of crime scene tape - this is not the actual scene.
File photo of crime scene tape - this is not the actual scene.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A young man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says at around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Sunset Avenue NW on a report of a person shot and found a 21-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County.
Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County
Shooting at Fairway Gardens complex
1 dead, 4 injured during shooting Saturday night on Cleveland Avenue
Atlanteans gathered at Greenwood Cemetery for Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day....
Holocaust remembrance service comes at time antisemitism is on the rise
Off-duty APD officer carjacked at gunpoint in northeast Atlanta