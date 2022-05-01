Advertisement

Falcons add BYU RB Allgeier to offensive-themed draft class

Atlanta Falcons fans pose for photos during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday,...
Atlanta Falcons fans pose for photos during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their NFL draft by adding more help on offense.

After selecting USC wide receiver Drake London and Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the first two days, the Falcons added BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round and two Georgia players, left guard Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick, in the sixth round.

General manager Terry Fontenot also found help for the Falcons’ woeful pass rush with edge rushers in Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone in the middle of the draft.

