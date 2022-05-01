Advertisement

First Alert Forecast | Warmer, more unsettled weather pattern lingers into the work-week!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL(WGCL)
By Cutter Martin
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clouds, warm temperatures and a touch of humidity have ruled the Sunday First Alert Forecast. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon; warmest southeast of Metro Atlanta.

FIRST ALERT | As of 3 p.m., the area has remains mostly dry. However, spotty thunderstorms remain possible through the evening. Not everyone will see rain. But, a couple of the storms that do manage to develop across the region may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail.

A few showers may linger into early Monday morning. Otherwise, it’ll be mild, with clouds around Monday morning. Patchy dense fog is possible.

Temperatures warm into the 80s Monday afternoon and, as we warm up, the chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms creeps back into the forecast. Rain coverage will be hit-or-miss once again. But, it’ll be wroth keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans. Storms may also sneak in from the west and northwest Monday evening.

A similar warm, slightly muggy weather pattern with an occasional chance of showers and storms lingers through the work-wee. The next chance of more widespread rain builds in late Thursday and Friday.

Have a great rest of your weekend,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Scattered Showers/Storms Later Today/Tonight
FIRST ALERT: Scattered Rain/T’storms This Afternoon And Tonight
Tracking a few showers southwest of the Metro at 6:20 p.m.
VIDEO FORECAST | The chance of scattered rain, thunder increases Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
FIRST ALERT | The chance of rain, thunder increases a bit Sunday!
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warm Saturday; Few Showers/Storms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A warm weekend ahead; some rain/storms Sunday