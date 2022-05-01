First Alert Forecast | Warmer, more unsettled weather pattern lingers into the work-week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clouds, warm temperatures and a touch of humidity have ruled the Sunday First Alert Forecast. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon; warmest southeast of Metro Atlanta.

FIRST ALERT | As of 3 p.m., the area has remains mostly dry. However, spotty thunderstorms remain possible through the evening. Not everyone will see rain. But, a couple of the storms that do manage to develop across the region may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail.

A few showers may linger into early Monday morning. Otherwise, it’ll be mild, with clouds around Monday morning. Patchy dense fog is possible.

Temperatures warm into the 80s Monday afternoon and, as we warm up, the chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms creeps back into the forecast. Rain coverage will be hit-or-miss once again. But, it’ll be wroth keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans. Storms may also sneak in from the west and northwest Monday evening.

A similar warm, slightly muggy weather pattern with an occasional chance of showers and storms lingers through the work-wee. The next chance of more widespread rain builds in late Thursday and Friday.

Have a great rest of your weekend,

Cutter

