FIRST ALERT: Scattered Rain/T’storms This Afternoon And Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Expect more clouds than sun today. Some light showers in NW Georgia before lunchtime but most of the area stays dry until the afternoon. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. Highs today will reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s

With a front approaching the area and temperatures warming into the 80s in many spots, pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain is forecast to remain hit-or-miss. Not everyone sees rain Sunday. Keep your plans, but have a ‘plan b’ for outdoor activities and keep an eye on the CBS46 First Alert Weather App.

FIRST ALERT | A couple of today’s storms could be stronger, with brief very heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty breezes and small hail.

An isolated, to scattered, daily chance of rain lingers through much of next work-week as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.