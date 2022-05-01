GBI investigating after shot fired by Gwinnett County officer responding to call

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett County police officer fired their gun on Saturday night at a residence on Oak Hampton Way in Duluth.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a call was received from a man’s mother who said he had a knife.

They responded to the home around 7:30 p.m. At some point, a police officer fired.

No officers were injured during the shooting. But, it is not known if the man was shot or if anyone was arrested.

The GBI has been called to investigate according to procedure. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

