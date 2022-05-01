Advertisement

GBI investigating after shot fired by Gwinnett County officer responding to call

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett County police officer fired their gun on Saturday night at a residence on Oak Hampton Way in Duluth.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a call was received from a man’s mother who said he had a knife.

They responded to the home around 7:30 p.m. At some point, a police officer fired.

No officers were injured during the shooting. But, it is not known if the man was shot or if anyone was arrested.

The GBI has been called to investigate according to procedure. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Roads to be closed around Fulton County Courthouse for Trump special grand jury
Shooting at Fairway Gardens complex
1 dead, 4 injured during shooting Saturday night on Cleveland Avenue
Gwinnett County officer fires gun in Duluth home
Gwinnett County police officer fires gun during domestic call
Closures around Fulton County Courthouse
Extra security around courthouse for Trump probe