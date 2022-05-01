Advertisement

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Add one more group of contests to the white-hot races for Congress and governor that will dominate this year’s midterm elections: secretaries of state.

Former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his view have elevated those races to top-tier status.

At stake, say Democrats and others concerned about fair elections, is nothing less than American democracy. One group that has been tracking secretary of state races has identified nearly two dozen Republican candidates who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

