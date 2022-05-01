Advertisement

Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County

Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County.
Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County.(Gwinnett Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - Numerous arrests were made overnight for illegal and dangerous street racing activities.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says GCPD officers responded to a call regarding illegal street racing activities early Sunday at Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. Officers say they were able to block in 26 vehicles and their occupants successfully.

Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County.
Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County.(Gwinnett Police Department)

Numerous officers from Lilburn, Norcross, off-duty officers, officers from surrounding patrol districts, and other specialized units all responded to assist.

GCPD says approximately 68 adults were arrested and transported to the Gwinnett Detention Center with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office using a large transport bus and two smaller van-style transport vehicles. Twenty juveniles were arrested and released to parents/guardians, 26 cars were impounded, and five handguns were recovered.

Additionally, officials say those taking part in these illegal activities surrounded and damaged a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle who was attempting to escape the chaos.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting at Fairway Gardens complex
1 dead, 4 injured during shooting Saturday night on Cleveland Avenue
Atlanteans gathered at Greenwood Cemetery for Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day....
Holocaust remembrance service comes at time antisemitism is on the rise
Off-duty APD officer carjacked at gunpoint in northeast Atlanta
Brian Ulrich
Georgia man 2nd rioter convicted of seditious conspiracy