NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - Numerous arrests were made overnight for illegal and dangerous street racing activities.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says GCPD officers responded to a call regarding illegal street racing activities early Sunday at Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. Officers say they were able to block in 26 vehicles and their occupants successfully.

Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County. (Gwinnett Police Department)

Numerous officers from Lilburn, Norcross, off-duty officers, officers from surrounding patrol districts, and other specialized units all responded to assist.

GCPD says approximately 68 adults were arrested and transported to the Gwinnett Detention Center with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office using a large transport bus and two smaller van-style transport vehicles. Twenty juveniles were arrested and released to parents/guardians, 26 cars were impounded, and five handguns were recovered.

Additionally, officials say those taking part in these illegal activities surrounded and damaged a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle who was attempting to escape the chaos.

“This exceptional response and coordination amongst numerous agencies achieved incredible results. The Gwinnett Police Department recognizes the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the motoring and pedestrian public. These dangerous and reckless activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors.”

