Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County
NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - Numerous arrests were made overnight for illegal and dangerous street racing activities.
The Gwinnett County Police Department says GCPD officers responded to a call regarding illegal street racing activities early Sunday at Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. Officers say they were able to block in 26 vehicles and their occupants successfully.
Numerous officers from Lilburn, Norcross, off-duty officers, officers from surrounding patrol districts, and other specialized units all responded to assist.
GCPD says approximately 68 adults were arrested and transported to the Gwinnett Detention Center with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office using a large transport bus and two smaller van-style transport vehicles. Twenty juveniles were arrested and released to parents/guardians, 26 cars were impounded, and five handguns were recovered.
Additionally, officials say those taking part in these illegal activities surrounded and damaged a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle who was attempting to escape the chaos.
