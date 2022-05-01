Off-duty APD officer carjacked at gunpoint in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An armed carjacking Saturday night involving an APD officer is under investigation.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a carjacking Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue and found the victim, an off-duty Atlanta Police officer, who reported that his 2019 Dodge Charger was taken at gunpoint. The victim reported that he had been driving on Moreland Avenue and stopped for traffic when a male suspect got out of a nearby vehicle, pointed a firearm at him, and demanded his vehicle.

The victim got out of the car and ran to a nearby business where he called 9-1-1. The vehicle was found abandoned in the 600 Block of Moreland Avenue.

The victim was not injured and the investigation is continuing.

