Roads to be closed around Fulton County Courthouse for Trump special grand jury

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, a special grand jury will be selected for a high-profile probe in Fulton County.

It’s the District Attorney’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s possible interference in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested that the special grand jury be formed in January.

The special grand jury will investigate the allegations that Trump and others illegally tried to pressure officials in Georgia to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Specifically, the special grand jury will be looking into the phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During that call, Trump said, “So look, all I want to do is just, I want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.”

Trump has described the phone call as “perfect, perhaps even more so than my call with the Ukrainian President.”

The special grand jury will have subpoena power, allowing it to compel testimony from reluctant witnesses, including Raffensperger.

After the investigation, the special grand jury will decide whether or not there is enough evidence to indict the former president on criminal charges. However, it will not hand down any indictments. That would have to be done by a regular grand jury.

Law enforcement will shut down all four streets surrounding the Fulton County Courthouse allowing designated areas for protesters and media.

The impacted streets include Pryor Street, Mitchell Street and Central Avenue. Anyone needed to enter the courthouse will have to do so on the Central Avenue side.

The courthouse will remain open for other business so anyone who needs to go to the courthouse should give themselves extra time.

The Fulton County Sheriff says they have also brought in extra security.

Once the grand jury is seated, no cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.

The investigation is expected to last about a week.

