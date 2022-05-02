$5K reward offered in Douglas County road rage shooting

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Douglasville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female wanted in connection to a road rage incident.

DPD says Sunday around 4:40 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot in the face as a result of a road rage incident. The incident happened on I-20 East before Chapel Hill Road.

Police say the teenage victim is being treated in a local hospital and is expected to recover. The female is believed to have been traveling from the Villa Rica/Carrollton area.

If you have any information, contact Det. Sean Williams at 678-293-1747 or williamss@douglasvillega.gov. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

$5,000 reward. Road Rage, victim shot in the face...Can you identify this female? She was traveling EB on I-20 today... Posted by Douglasville Police Department on Sunday, May 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.