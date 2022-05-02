Advertisement

$5K reward offered in Douglas County road rage shooting

Female wanted in connection to road rage shooting in Douglasville.
Female wanted in connection to road rage shooting in Douglasville.(Douglasville Police Department)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Douglasville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female wanted in connection to a road rage incident.

DPD says Sunday around 4:40 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot in the face as a result of a road rage incident. The incident happened on I-20 East before Chapel Hill Road.

Police say the teenage victim is being treated in a local hospital and is expected to recover. The female is believed to have been traveling from the Villa Rica/Carrollton area.

If you have any information, contact Det. Sean Williams at 678-293-1747 or williamss@douglasvillega.gov. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

$5,000 reward. Road Rage, victim shot in the face...Can you identify this female? She was traveling EB on I-20 today...

Posted by Douglasville Police Department on Sunday, May 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Santa convention held in Buckhead.
Santa Claus convention held in Buckhead
First Alert Forecast | Warmer, more unsettled weather pattern lingers into the work-week
First Alert Forecast | Warmer, more unsettled weather pattern lingers into the work-week
Student walking across campus.
Student loan forgiveness could increase inflation
Atlanta observes Holocaust Remembrance Day
Atlanta observes Holocaust Remembrance Day