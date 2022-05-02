$5K reward offered in Douglas County road rage shooting
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Douglasville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female wanted in connection to a road rage incident.
DPD says Sunday around 4:40 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot in the face as a result of a road rage incident. The incident happened on I-20 East before Chapel Hill Road.
Police say the teenage victim is being treated in a local hospital and is expected to recover. The female is believed to have been traveling from the Villa Rica/Carrollton area.
If you have any information, contact Det. Sean Williams at 678-293-1747 or williamss@douglasvillega.gov. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
