City of South Fulton council member wants guns banned from city parks

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of South Fulton is planning to tighten restrictions in city parks after a recent deadly shooting.

On Monday, councilwoman Helen Willis announced plans to update an ordinance to prohibit guns in all city parks and facilities.

The current ordinance only bans people from firing a weapon in those places.

The proposed change comes just a week after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Welcome All Park during a fight.

