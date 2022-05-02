Hawk family speaks for the first time following Grantville triple murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday was the first time that the Hawk Family spoke publicly since their family members were brutally murder at a shooting range in Grantville.

Richard Hawk told CBS46 what it was like losing his only son, his own mom and dad all at once and how his family is now working to move forward.

“The initial feeling was this hasn’t happened...this isn’t real...that’s my baby boy laying in there,” Hawk said.

Hawk’s heart was shattered when he opened the door to his family owned Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range and found his 18-year-old son Luke, his mom Evelyn and his dad Tommy all shot to death inside.

“Then I went to God questioning why.”

Less than two weeks later, police arrested 21-year-old Jacob Christian Muse in connection to the triple murder.

Police said Muse stole dozens of guns and the camera DVR system from inside the range, making it possible for the GBI and ATF to trace the weapons back to Muse.

Hawk said Muse was a customer he didn’t know but he had a message for him Monday morning.

“I want to tell him about the lord because I don’t think he knows him and I want to tell him who Jesus Christ is.”

The Hawks said Luke was on his way to college, Evelyn was a strong southern woman and Tommy was a sturdy trusted shoulder many leaned on.

The community support is now helping the Hawks piece their hearts back together.

“To see the love and support we’ve gotten it takes one of those little pieces and puts it back in place,” Richard Hawk said.

The Hawk family said getting a suspect in custody is their first step towards justice.

“When you live your life for God there’s no evil that could be done, God is in control of it. He will get his revenge in the end. Vengeance is his, it’s not ours.”

Police would not discuss how they found out Muse had the weapons or if he acted alone.

His court date has not been set yet but he is awaiting indictment.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.