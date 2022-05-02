Father, son facing numerous charges after high-speed chase in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman is addressing a recent high-speed pursuit that endangered citizens and injured two of his deputies last week.

Sheriff Freeman says on April 27, the two deputies were injured at the end of a high-speed car chase with a career criminal who decided to bring his criminal activities into Forsyth County.

In this case, the sheriff says they started with stolen motorcycles and search warrants, and then ended up in a high-speed car chase that endangered lives.

“If you’re like me, I’m fed up with career criminals. This involved a father and son team. Beav Beaver Beavers has three prior misdemeanors, five prior felonies, and four prior probation violations, and yet he’s still out in the community. His son, Colten, outdoes his dad. He has 12 prior misdemeanors, six prior felonies, three prior probation violations, a parole violation, and he’s supposed to be on house arrest on a monitor right now. These prior offenses, the vast majority, did not occur in Forsyth County,” said Sheriff Freeman.

He went on to say, “If these individuals are found guilty after a legal trial, they’ll be held responsible here in Forsyth County, I have complete confidence in that. But far too often, we’re seeing judicial systems outside of Forsyth County continue to allow career criminals out in the communities where they are endangering not only their community, but now Forsyth County and our citizens.”

Colten Beavers is charged with Theft by Taking, 2x Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, 3x Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass (Damage), Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana under 1 oz., Possession of Drug-Related Objects, and Fleeing/Attempting to Elude for a Felony – No Bond

Beav Beaver Beavers is charged with Theft by Taking and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, and 48 Hour Hold – Felony Probation – No Bond.

The sheriff says his two injured deputies got banged up pretty good but both are going to be okay and have since been released from the hospital.

Hear Sheriff Freeman’s full message he posted on Facebook about this incident, which includes the arrests of these two career criminals and the lengths at which the FCSO deputies went to protect their community:

Sheriff Freeman addresses a recent pursuit and apprehension. Colten Beavers – Theft by Taking, 2x Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, 3x Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass (Damage), Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana under 1 oz, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, and Fleeing/Attempting to Elude for a Felony – No Bond Beav Beaver Beavers charged with: Theft by Taking and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, and 48 Hour Hold – Felony Probation – No Bond #TwoBusyBeavers #LeaveItToBeaver #UncleSiSaysBeaversAreTheEnemy #DamBeaver #pursuit #YouCanRunButYouCantHide #NotInForsyth #whatchagonnadowhenwecomeforyou #YouCanRunbutSoCanWe #whereyagoin #uhaulin #hopeyougottheinsurance #FoCoWorkingTogether #KeepingForsythSafe #FCSO Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.