FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid today; Higher rain chances Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be hot and humid in metro Atlanta this week with an isolated shower or storm each evening. Rain chances will increase Friday morning ahead of a cold front.

Warming up this week

This will be the hottest week of the year in metro Atlanta with the upper 80′s for highs each day. The warm temperatures and increased moisture will produce a slight chance of a shower or storm each evening, although the coverage will be low at 20-30 percent.

Forecast for metro Atlanta on Monday (CBS46)

Friday rain

As a cold front moves into north Georgia, our rain chances will increase for your Friday morning commute. As of now, it looks like the second half of Friday will be dry.

Forecast map for Friday morning (CBS46)

Nice weekend

The weekend looks dry for metro Atlanta with highs in the upper 70′s on Saturday and near 80 on Mother’s Day.

7 Day Forecast for metro Atlanta (CBS46)

