FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Week Ahead; First Alert Friday

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be the hottest week we have had so far this year! Highs will climb to the mid/upper 80s each afternoon through Thursday. We’ll also keep the weather unsettled, with higher rain chances Wednesday and Friday. Keep those shorts (and umbrellas) handy.

Tuesday Forecast:

Partly cloudy and hot! A very stray shower possible, but most areas will stay dry.

High: 86

Normal High: 78

Rain Chance: Less than 20%

Tuesday
Tuesday(CBS46)

The heat continues all week, with highs reaching the upper 80s. The last time we had a high of 85 was October 15 of last year!

Hot Week Ahead
Hot Week Ahead(CBS46)

We have a first alert Friday for rain and possible storms. Once the rain moves out, the weather will be perfect this weekend! Saturday will be the coolest day of the week. Mother’s Day will be warmer, with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

First Alert Friday
First Alert Friday(CBS46)

