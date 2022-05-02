Advertisement

Georgia debates: Perdue runs on election, Kemp pushes record

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate toward...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate toward Former Sen. David Perdue, right, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three Republican primary debates have now concluded in Georgia’s governor’s race. They reveal a few clear themes. Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is running on his record in the May 24 primary. Top challenger David Perdue wants the primary to be about the 2020 election. And all Republicans are eager to bash Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The debates come as voting begins in the May 24 primary. Some counties are already mailing absentee ballots, and early in-person voting begins Monday. Polls show Perdue significantly behind Kemp, raising the chance the incumbent could clear 50% in May and avoid a possible June 21 runoff.

