Georgia Republicans spar over Trump’s false election claims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Republicans vying for the state’s top elections post sparred Monday over former President Donald Trump’s false claim that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election.

At a debate in Atlanta, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused his main rival, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, of lying and spreading misinformation about the presidential contest in the state.

Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia’s electoral votes, but Hice maintains without evidence and despite multiple reviews that an accurate count would show a Trump victory.

Hice said Monday that Raffensperger did not adequately investigate the election results and was acting like a Democrat with his attacks.

