Georgia residents head to the polls as early voting begins

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Early voting is underway across Georgia, with polling places opening up Monday morning.

As soon as doors opened at the Buckhead Library, folks filed in to cast their ballots.

“Everybody should,” said Don Payne, the first person in line at the polling place.

Some are passionate about making sure their voice is heard.

“All elections are important. This is a democracy and if you don’t participate, you don’t have a right to complain about results,” said Buckhead resident David Taylor.

It’s an election that has eyes on it nationwide. The primary for the governor has five people vying to be the republican candidate, with incumbent Brian Kemp trying to keep his title, while former Senator David Perdue has Donald Trump’s backing

“There’s so much at stake with the country, state, nation...” Taylor said.

Taylor isn’t only set on fulfilling his civic duty; he and others want to beat the crowds.

“In the past we had come later and at one point we’d been in line for three hours and that was enough to convince me that I could become an early riser,” said Taylor.

“Last time I was here it was a hour wait, I got here as soon as door opened around eight and the line was around the building, I got out around 12, 12:30,”said Payne.

Also starting Monday: absentee ballots can start being dropped off, but at limited locations, and only during certain hours.

“I’m old school. You just have to be in person and make your wishes known. And show up,” Taylor said.

There were some slight slow downs at the Buckhead Library due to internet problems early Monday morning but, according to Fulton County’s Board of Elections spokesperson, there haven’t been any other issues reported throughout the county.

Tens of thousands of Georgians are expected to take advantage of early voting, which ends May 20th; four day before the primary. Two years ago, about 54% of voters cast ballots early for the 2020 presidential election. Early voting will also be offered on two Saturdays: May 7th and May 14th.

