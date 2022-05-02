Full guide to early voting in Georgia’s primary election

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Primary Election is just weeks away, but for many residents the chance to make their voice heard begins Monday, May 2, with the start of early voting.

Polling sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until May 20.

Who’s running?

This year’s election includes the big race for Georgia governor. Republicans have five candidates to choose from, including current Governor Brian Kemp, former Senator David Perdue, Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams. Democrat Stacey Abrams is running uncontested.

Other races include lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, agriculture commissioner, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner and public service commissioner.

Can I still register to vote?

No, the deadline to register to vote in the May 24 Primary Election was April 25. However, you can still vote in Georgia’s General Election set to be held in November and certain runoff races. To register to vote for future elections, click here.

To check to see if you’re already registered to vote, click here.

Where should I go to vote?

To check where your nearest early voting location is click here and enter your First Initial, Last Name, County and Date of Birth. You can also check by visiting your county’s page below.

Other Key Dates

Early voting (in-person and absentee): Starts May 2

Mandatory Saturday voting: May 7

Optional Sunday voting (check with your county/polling place): May 8

Final day to submit absentee ballot application: May 13

Mandatory Saturday voting: May 14

Optional Sunday voting (check with your county/polling place): May 15

Election Day: May 24

Runoff day, if needed: June 21

For more information, visit the Fulton Elections website here or download the free Fulton Votes mobile app.

