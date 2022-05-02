Herschel Walker, other candidates test skipping debates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former football great Herschel Walker has gone to great lengths to dodge tough questions during his run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

The GOP candidate does not widely publicize his campaign stops and limits his appearances mostly to conservative news outlets and friendly audiences.

Walker recently skipped the first debate for the May 24 Republican primary and is expected to miss another debate Tuesday.

Political experts say it may be a wise choice for the gaffe-prone GOP front-runner. But Walker’s Republican rivals have seized on his absence to raise doubts about his fitness to take on Democrat Raphael Warnock in November should he win the Republican primary.

