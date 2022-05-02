Advertisement

Herschel Walker, other candidates test skipping debates

FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for...
FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for Georgia GOP candidates in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. Walker reported on Friday, April 15, that he had raised $5.5 million in contributions in 2022’s first three months (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(Source: AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former football great Herschel Walker has gone to great lengths to dodge tough questions during his run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

The GOP candidate does not widely publicize his campaign stops and limits his appearances mostly to conservative news outlets and friendly audiences.

Walker recently skipped the first debate for the May 24 Republican primary and is expected to miss another debate Tuesday.

Political experts say it may be a wise choice for the gaffe-prone GOP front-runner. But Walker’s Republican rivals have seized on his absence to raise doubts about his fitness to take on Democrat Raphael Warnock in November should he win the Republican primary.

