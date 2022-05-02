Large bouquet wall pops up along Atlanta BeltLine for Teacher Appreciation Week

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Teacher Appreciation Week is underway and to celebrate one retailer stepped up to show gratitude for teachers across Atlanta.

Belk debuted their 50-foot-tall flower wall on Sunday near the North Highland Steel Apartments along the Beltline.

The wall featured over 1,500 bouquets, which were free for all passersby to grab and share with a special teacher or school administrator who has made a difference in their life, according to the press release.

“I’m very grateful, I think uh to show appreciation to the teachers and what they’d gone through throughout covid is really a great thing,” said Sofia Tobon who is a teacher.

Belk's teacher appreciation flower wall (CBS46)

Each bouquet was tagged with a message and included a special discount that can be used at Atlanta area Belk locations during this week.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.