Man in police custody following shooting at northwest Atlanta nightclub

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in police custody after allegedly fleeing the scene of a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

It happened at Republic Sports and Social Club just before 4 a.m. Police say a man fled the scene by car, but crashed into a retaining wall at the on-ramp to I-75 SB from Howell Mill Road. That’s where officers managed to locate him and he was taken into custody.

The ramp remains closed due to the ongoing investigation. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest details on this developing story.

