Out And About in metro Atlanta | May 2-8, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s going to be a warm week in metro Atlanta and the perfect time to get out and about in the metro Atlanta area. Here are some of our suggestions on stuff to do:

MONDAY

Gate City Brewing Company in Roswell hosting Give Back Monday fundraiser for Keep Roswell Beautiful.

Code Orange performs with Loathe, Vended and Dying Wish at Hell at The Masquerade in downtown Atlanta.

TUESDAY

Decatur Short Docs Festival at the First Baptist Church in Decatur will feature 5 short documentaries about our community and the South.

Decatur Legacy Park’s Truckin’ Tuesdays food truck fest happens every Tuesday in May.

Jazz in the Sky happens every Tuesday on the helipad at Colony Square.

WEDNESDAY

Reggae pioneers The Wailers perform at Center Stage Theater.

THURSDAY

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Misfits in Buckhead. Food and drink specials, music and hookah.

Pure Taqueria Inman Park is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with food and drink specials.

“Amen! It’s A Drag Show” hits the stage at Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium.

FRIDAY

The First Friday Concert Series in Tucker will feature Nathan Angelo. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome.

Paws Fest 2022 is happening at The Avenue Peachtree City. Canine contests, pet photo booths, live entertainment and more.

Atlantic Station is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with authentic salsa and mariachi music, Ballet Folklorico dancing, lawn games, Instagrammable moments, a pinata workshop and more.

The Ultimate Tribute to Weezer and Foo Fighters starring El Scorcho & February Stars at Venkkan’s on Ralph McGill Boulevard NE.

SATURDAY

Taste of East Cobb in Marietta features the area’s finest restaurants.

Glover Park Brewery in Marietta is hosting a Mother’s Day Art Market with live music and food by Lee’s Street Tacos.

L5P Ghost Tours is back in Little 5 Points. Join clairvoyant tour guides on a mile-long, 1.5 hour trek through the neighborhood’s most historic and eerie landmarks.

Hudson Grille Little Five Points is hosting Let’s Get Down & Derby. Wear your best hats and suits. Serving Mint Juleps, Pink Lilys and themed food.

Colony Square is hosting a Derby party, complete with a jumbo viewing screen to watch the race. Live music by Emerald City Empire; Derby-themed photo booth; themed drinks, including Mint Juleps; and race betting station (raffle featuring gifts from select CS restaurants and retailers) with all proceeds benefiting The Shepherd Center.

Duluth Derby Day on the Town Green will feature themed food and drink specials from local businesses. The preshow and big race will be broadcast on a large screen located at the top of Town Green. There will also be a best-dressed contest.

The Derby party at Avalon’s The Plaza will feature live music; outdoor bars; Derby-themed photo station; live betting station (raffle featuring gifts from select Avalon restaurants and retailers) with all proceeds benefiting Bearfoot Ranch; food and more.

Ken Ford’s All White Mother’s Day Affair is happening at City Winery Atlanta.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes takes the stage at The Eastern.

The Brian Jones Massacre and The Magic Castles perform at Terminal West.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band bring the Something Good Is About To Happen tour to the Classic Center Theatre in Athens.

Mary J. Blige brings her Strength of a Woman tour to State Farm Arena.

SUNDAY

Sunset Sessions presents Dr. Bacon, Cosmic Outlaws, & Will Haraway at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at StillFire Brewing in Suwanee. Strawberry Breaking Blonde release, food trucks and live music.

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is celebrating the real heroes of college football and beyond by offering moms (with their family) free admission for Mother’s Day.

The Offspring is bringing its Let the Bad Times Roll tour to Tabernacle Atlanta.

