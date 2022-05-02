Son turns himself in after fatally shooting father, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A 22-year-old man turned himself in to deputies after he allegedly shot his father to death in Douglas County.

On April 30, deputies were called to investigate a home on Fall Creek Trace in Douglasville after reports of a deceased person inside the home.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found 58-year-old Earl Kyler was found shot to death inside his home. After further investigation, authorities identified the suspected shooter to be Kyler’s son, Javon Kyler of Hephzibah.

Javon Kyler turned himself in to the Douglas County Sheriff’s after he learned that investigators were pursuing him late Saturday night.

He is now facing a slew of charges including murder, aggravated stalking, and aggravated assault.

Javon was transported to Douglas County Jail and is expected to have a bond hearing later Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.