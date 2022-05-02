Advertisement

Teacher Appreciation Week deals in metro Atlanta, around the county | 2022

Teacher Appreciation Week
Teacher Appreciation Week(MGN Online)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In 1984, the National Parents Teachers Association designated the first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week as a special time to honor the individuals who educated our children. It has become a tradition for restaurants and businesses to offer special deals during that week. Here are some of the deals that can be found in metro Atlanta and around the country:

Applebee’s - Participating Applebee’s restaurants are offering 20% off to teachers and school faculty during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Academy Sports + Outdoors - From April 3 to May 8, Academy is offering 10% off online or in-store. To access this deal, either verify your identity with ID.me or present your teacher I.D. to the cashier at checkout.

Barnes & Noble -- Cafes at Barnes & Noble across the country will give teachers a free tall cup of hot or iced coffee or tea when they show their ID.

Bruegger’s Bagels - Teachers get 20% off catering orders of breakfast or lunch for pickup or delivery from May 7 – May 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Teachers and school staff by getting 20% off orders at participating locations during Teacher Appreciation Week. The deal is limited to one offer redemption per order, per visit, and teachers must show a valid I.D.

Burger King -- Burger King gives free fries with every purchase for teachers who are part of their loyalty program.

Cole Haan -- Cole Haan is offering both teachers and students 20% off purchases made online.

Crayola - Use the promo code EDUCATORS to get 20% off gifts for teachers.

Dollar General is offering teachers 5% off during the month of May. Teachers will need to create a Dollar General account.

Great American Cookies -- Great American is giving teachers a free original chocolate chip cooking through Friday.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers -- Freddy’s is giving teachers a free one-topping mini sundae through Friday at participating locations.

Insomnia Cookies -- Insomnia Cookies is giving teachers a free six-pack of cookies with a $5 in-store purchase through 3 a.m. May 7.

Michaels -- Michaels arts and crafts stores are offering teachers 15% off both online and in-store.

MyYogaTeacher - To say thanks to teachers around the world, MyYogaTeacher is offering 60% off a one-month subscription to live private and group online yoga classes. To receive the 60% discount, students must purchase a new subscription between May 1 – May 7 using the promo code TEACHERSLOVE. Subscriptions may be canceled at any time.

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar -- O’Charley’s is giving teachers a free desert with the purchase on an entree. Dine-in only.

Office Depot and OfficeMax is offering two discounts for teacher appreciation. Now through June 25, teachers can get 20% off their qualifying regular-priced purchases and can get 20% back in Bonus Rewards on a qualifying purchase, up to $50 in rewards.

Personalization Mall - From April 22 to May 1, score up to 71% off during the Teacher Appreciation sale.

Pieology Pizza - From May 1 to May 6, Pieology Pizza is offering 20% off a custom pizza or salad to teachers and nurses at participating restaurants. To access this deal, teachers and nurses must show proof of their employment.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop -- Potbelly is offering teachers a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order an entree through May 8.

Sonic -- Sonic Drive-In is offering a free cheeseburger with purchase to all enrolled in the Sonic Teacher’s Circle. Available through May 17.

SpaFinder - Use promo code THANKTEACHER to get 25% off gift cards of $80+.

Staples -- Staples is increasing its Classroom Rewards through Saturday and giving away free gift boxes to teachers while supplies last. Teachers will receive 20% back in rewards and get up to 5% in rewards for themselves.

Teacher Style Box - In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Teacher Style Box is offering one free month of clothing rental subscription. With a subscription, you get monthly boxes with two new styles chosen just for you.

Texas de Brazil -- Teachers receive 20% off as part of the Heroes Discount at Texas de Brazil.

Zaxby’s - Zaxby’s has a BOGO deal for teachers on Tuesday.

NOTE: Teachers can expect to be required to show proof of employment. In some cases, they may be required to sign up for a loyalty program. Additionally, not all locations of a nationwide chain may be participating. Please check before placing an order.

SOURCES

USA Today

We Are Teachers

Delish.com

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Belk's Flower Wall
Large bouquet wall pops up along Atlanta BeltLine for Teacher Appreciation Week
Free 2-day Teen Defensive Driving Program offered at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta School Bridges the Gap for Families Hit Hard by Rent Spikes
Atlanta school bridges gap for families in need
Austell woman helps students who do not have access to school lunches during summer