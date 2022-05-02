Teacher Appreciation Week deals in metro Atlanta, around the county | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In 1984, the National Parents Teachers Association designated the first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week as a special time to honor the individuals who educated our children. It has become a tradition for restaurants and businesses to offer special deals during that week. Here are some of the deals that can be found in metro Atlanta and around the country:

Applebee’s - Participating Applebee’s restaurants are offering 20% off to teachers and school faculty during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Academy Sports + Outdoors - From April 3 to May 8, Academy is offering 10% off online or in-store. To access this deal, either verify your identity with ID.me or present your teacher I.D. to the cashier at checkout.

Barnes & Noble -- Cafes at Barnes & Noble across the country will give teachers a free tall cup of hot or iced coffee or tea when they show their ID.

Bruegger’s Bagels - Teachers get 20% off catering orders of breakfast or lunch for pickup or delivery from May 7 – May 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Teachers and school staff by getting 20% off orders at participating locations during Teacher Appreciation Week. The deal is limited to one offer redemption per order, per visit, and teachers must show a valid I.D.

Burger King -- Burger King gives free fries with every purchase for teachers who are part of their loyalty program.

Cole Haan -- Cole Haan is offering both teachers and students 20% off purchases made online.

Crayola - Use the promo code EDUCATORS to get 20% off gifts for teachers.

Dollar General is offering teachers 5% off during the month of May. Teachers will need to create a Dollar General account.

Great American Cookies -- Great American is giving teachers a free original chocolate chip cooking through Friday.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers -- Freddy’s is giving teachers a free one-topping mini sundae through Friday at participating locations.

Insomnia Cookies -- Insomnia Cookies is giving teachers a free six-pack of cookies with a $5 in-store purchase through 3 a.m. May 7.

Michaels -- Michaels arts and crafts stores are offering teachers 15% off both online and in-store.

MyYogaTeacher - To say thanks to teachers around the world, MyYogaTeacher is offering 60% off a one-month subscription to live private and group online yoga classes. To receive the 60% discount, students must purchase a new subscription between May 1 – May 7 using the promo code TEACHERSLOVE. Subscriptions may be canceled at any time.

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar -- O’Charley’s is giving teachers a free desert with the purchase on an entree. Dine-in only.

Office Depot and OfficeMax is offering two discounts for teacher appreciation. Now through June 25, teachers can get 20% off their qualifying regular-priced purchases and can get 20% back in Bonus Rewards on a qualifying purchase, up to $50 in rewards.

Personalization Mall - From April 22 to May 1, score up to 71% off during the Teacher Appreciation sale.

Pieology Pizza - From May 1 to May 6, Pieology Pizza is offering 20% off a custom pizza or salad to teachers and nurses at participating restaurants. To access this deal, teachers and nurses must show proof of their employment.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop -- Potbelly is offering teachers a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order an entree through May 8.

Sonic -- Sonic Drive-In is offering a free cheeseburger with purchase to all enrolled in the Sonic Teacher’s Circle. Available through May 17.

SpaFinder - Use promo code THANKTEACHER to get 25% off gift cards of $80+.

Staples -- Staples is increasing its Classroom Rewards through Saturday and giving away free gift boxes to teachers while supplies last. Teachers will receive 20% back in rewards and get up to 5% in rewards for themselves.

Teacher Style Box - In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Teacher Style Box is offering one free month of clothing rental subscription. With a subscription, you get monthly boxes with two new styles chosen just for you.

Texas de Brazil -- Teachers receive 20% off as part of the Heroes Discount at Texas de Brazil.

Zaxby’s - Zaxby’s has a BOGO deal for teachers on Tuesday.

NOTE: Teachers can expect to be required to show proof of employment. In some cases, they may be required to sign up for a loyalty program. Additionally, not all locations of a nationwide chain may be participating. Please check before placing an order.

