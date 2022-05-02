Woman holding small child killed while crossing road after crash in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police say a woman holding a child was struck as she attempted to cross C.H. James Parkway just west of Oglesby Road after a car crash.

Police say the woman was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra eastbound on the parkway when her car struck the rear of another car in the left lane. She came to a stop in the left lane at the intersection of Oglesby Road.

The woman then got out of the car holding a small child and began walking across the road when she was hit by a Chevrolet Blazer that was traveling westbound on C.J. James Parkway.

A Ford Taurus that was behind the Blazer also hit the woman.

The woman and small child were transported to Cobb Hospital, where the woman was pronounced deceased. The child is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

