2 Brookhaven men sentenced for sexually assaulting 12-year-old in 2018

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The second of two men charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in Brookhaven has been convicted and sentenced to two life sentences, plus 29 years in prison, according to a press release from the DeKalb County District Attorney. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on April 29 against 43-year-old Kelvin Jermain Armstrong on charges of Aggravated Child Molestation (two counts), Child Molestation, and Reckless Conduct.

The charges against Armstrong and Co-Defendant Kevin Walker, 51, stem from an incident on January 29, 2018. According to the investigation, the victim was walking home after missing his school bus when he encountered Defendant Walker, who then lured the child into his Buford Highway apartment. Once inside the apartment, the child was threatened and then sexually assaulted by Walker and later by Armstrong, who came to the apartment at Walker’s invitation.

After assaulting the child, the men gave him five dollars and threatened to harm him if he told anyone. However, the boy went to the leasing office for help. Walker was arrested the same day and named Armstrong as the second attacker. He was arrested a week later. Both men gave taped confessions to police.

Following his conviction by jury trial last week, Armstrong was immediately sentenced to prison by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson. During plea proceedings in March 2022, Walker pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Child Molestation (three counts), Child Molestation, and Reckless Conduct. He was sentenced to a term of life, to serve 40 years in custody.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.