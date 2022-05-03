2 possible poachers arrested after killing huge alligator in Richmond County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been charged after a 10-foot 8-inch alligator was killed near the Lock and Dam Park entrance, according to Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources.

According to a post on Twitter, DNR’s Cpl. Payne was notified on April 30 that two people were attempting to load a large alligator into a truck.

At the time of the call, Cpl. Payne was responding to hunting-without-permission complaint more than 50 miles away so he asked a Richmond County deputy to check it out.

When he arrived, only one of the potential poachers remained but Payne was able to gather enough information to charge both individuals with hunting alligator out of season.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.