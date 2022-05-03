Abortion Rights Rally underway in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Abortion Rights Rally stepped off Tuesday near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.

Protesters say they’re “furious” over a leaked SCOTUS decision that points towards overturning Roe V. Wade in the coming months.

Many who oppose the views in the draft fear more than just the loss of Federal Abortion Protections. They’re concerned about what the conservative-leaning court might do next.

CBS46′s Allen Devlin is at the rally and has more on what protestors are saying in his live report.

HAPPENING NOW - An Abortion Rights Rally prepares to march near Centennial Olympic Park. Protesters say they’re “Furious” over a leaked SCOTUS decision that points towards overturning Roe V. Wade in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/HrqECrav32 — Allen Devlin (@AllenCBS46) May 3, 2022

WATCH LIVE: Rally underway in downtown Atlanta over leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion WATCH LIVE: Rally underway in downtown Atlanta over leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion Posted by CBS46 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.