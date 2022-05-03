Advertisement

Abortion Rights Rally underway in downtown Atlanta

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Abortion Rights Rally stepped off Tuesday near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.

Protesters say they’re “furious” over a leaked SCOTUS decision that points towards overturning Roe V. Wade in the coming months.

Many who oppose the views in the draft fear more than just the loss of Federal Abortion Protections. They’re concerned about what the conservative-leaning court might do next.

CBS46′s Allen Devlin is at the rally and has more on what protestors are saying in his live report.

WATCH LIVE: Rally underway in downtown Atlanta over leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion

Posted by CBS46 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

