Atlanta Braves salute teachers with special lunch for Teacher Appreciation Week
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves saluted teachers on Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Week.
The team and Braves Foundation teamed up to provide lunch for teachers at South Atlanta High School.
South Atlanta is this year’s Atlanta Braves Hank Aaron All-Star Atlanta Public School.
