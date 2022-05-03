Atlanta Braves salute teachers with special lunch for Teacher Appreciation Week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves saluted teachers on Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The team and Braves Foundation teamed up to provide lunch for teachers at South Atlanta High School.

South Atlanta is this year’s Atlanta Braves Hank Aaron All-Star Atlanta Public School.

