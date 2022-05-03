Atlanta mother, daughter respond to Roe v. Wade leak, Planned Parenthood speaks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The news about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade has many people taking sides in the community.

CBS46 spoke with both sides on Tuesday after the bombshell about the Supreme Court draft was leaked.

24-year-old Rachel Guy was only one pound when she was born and given no chance to survive due to complications during her mother’s pregnancy.

Suzanne Guy, who opposes abortion, said they knew their daughter had not lost her value just because she was sick inside the womb and may not live as long as other children.

Rachel, who also opposes abortion, said she is grateful that she had parents that fought for her.

On the other side of the issue, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood in Atlanta said women should have the opportunity to make the decision for themselves and that 1 in 4 women have had an abortion.

“These types of decisions are deeply personal. We cannot step in someone else’s shoes and make that decision for them. Every situation is different, every case is different, and people have to have the right to make those decisions for themselves,” Lauren Frazier said.

“I think the most important thing that people should take away is that abortion is still safe, legal and available. That leaked opinion from the Supreme Court is just that. It’s still an opinion, it’s not a final decision.”

CBS46 also spoke to a Planned Parenthood escort today who said they knew this was coming and the best thing she can tell people is to fight back.

