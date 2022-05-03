Atlanta pastor’s song sheds light on Mental Health Awareness Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta pastor is using his music to bring those in darkness to the light.

Dr. E. Dewey Smith, lead pastor of the House of Hope Atlanta says his debut single “Your Presence Is A Gift” was written to remind people of God’s presence when going through challenging times.

The song recently scored No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts.

In 2016, Smith says he experienced a series of deaths that challenged his mental health.

“One week my Godmother died, the next week my mother died, three days later my best friend died, and three weeks after my mom died, my sister died.

Despite being a man with strong faith, Smith says he was broken and in a dark place. But his grief birthed a new song.

“I was fixating over my mother’s absence, and not appreciating a divine presence” Smith said. “I wanted to say God I know people are absent in my life, but you are present.”

Smith says “Your Presence Is A Gift” is a tribute to his late mother who always encouraged him to record music.

May is Mental Awareness Month, a time to fight the stigma and educate people about a medical condition that affects those we know and love.

Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. Smith says discussing mental health should be normalized.

“It’s OK to own your feelings, it’s OK to pursue therapy,” Smith said. “I teach people you can have faith and a therapist.”

You can hear Smith’s song here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.