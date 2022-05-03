CBS46 earns 16 Southeast Emmy nominations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The CBS46 news team was honored with 16 Southeast Emmy nominations Sunday, including its coverage of major news events like the Newnan tornado, the metro Atlanta spa shootings, and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

The Southeast Chapter revealed nominations in more than 100 categories at an announcement party in Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

The Wake Up Atlanta team received a nomination in the “Morning Newscast” category for its coverage of the March 2021 Newnan tornado, a violent EF-4 tornado that, according to the National Weather Service, tracked 39 miles across three counties and reached a peak wind speed of 170 mph. CBS46′s comprehensive coverage of the deadly storm also earned the team a nomination in the “Team Coverage” category.

The next nomination came in the “Breaking News” category for CBS46′s coverage of the deadly spa shootings on March 16, 2021. Eight people, including six Asian women, were shot and killed at three different spas in metro Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, the prime suspect in the shootings, has been convicted in all four murders in Cherokee County, and is now on trial in Fulton County for the other four. Long faces the death penalty in the Fulton County case.

The CBS46 team also received two nominations in the “Continuing Coverage” category for its coverage of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial and the unsolved murder of Katie Janness at Piedmont Park.

On Nov. 24, 2021, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot and killed while out for a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga. on Feb. 23, 2020. CBS46 was in Brunswick for the entire trial, providing comprehensive daily reports from court throughout the entirety of the three week trial.

The other nomination in this category came for CBS46′s continuing coverage of the heinous murder of Katie Janness and the ongoing search for her killer. Katie Janness was found brutally murdered inside Piedmont Park on July 28, 2021. From the night Janness was murdered, the CBS46 team has provided unmatched coverage of the search for her killer, including multiple exclusive stories with her partner, Emma Clark, as well as police investigators.

CBS46 earned two more honors in the “Serious Feature” category with a story from reporter Crystal Bui on an increase in women who are starting to carry guns, as well as a special story from former CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson on a GBI forensic artist who plays a critical role in helping solve cold cases.

CBS46 investigative reporter Rachel Polansky received a nomination in the “Politics/Government” category for her investigation into former Atlanta Mayoral candidate Kirsten Dunn. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has opened an investigation into a former Atlanta mayoral candidate after a CBS46 investigation uncovered a slew of allegations against her, including running for office with a felony conviction, allegedly stiffing campaign staff out of thousands of dollars, and violating campaign finance laws.

CBS46 consumer investigator Harry Samler received a nomination for a series of “Better Call Harry” stories in the “Business/Consumer” category. Harry also received an individual nomination in the “Specialty Assignment” category.

CBS46 reporter Ciara Cummings received a nomination in the “Societal Concerns” category for her investigation into a rise in violent attacks on MARTA buses. Back in July, Ciara investigated and uncovered multiple videos of MARTA bus drivers being cussed at, punched, and spit on.

The biggest celebration in Atlanta in 2021 lead to another nomination for the CBS46 team. The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, and following the team’s win, CBS46 lined the streets from Midtown Atlanta to Truist Park to bring the parade of champions to people watching at home. For its coverage, CBS46 earned a nomination in the “Special Event Coverage” category.

CBS46′s Tori Cooper received a nomination in the “Health/Medical” category for her in-depth coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tori put a spotlight on the fourth wave of the pandemic at the Northeast Georgia Health System, where hallways were turned into treatment centers and a nurse, overwhelmed with the number of people dying, had to walk off her shift.

CBS46′s Sally Sears was recognized for her “Georgia Grown” series in the “Environment/Science category, while The Southern Living Show received a nomination in the “Magazine Program” category.

CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy received an individual nomination in the “Live Reporter” category.

Winners will be announced at the 48th Annual Southeast Regional Emmy Awards gala on Sat., June 18 at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.