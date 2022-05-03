Celebrate start of summer with variety of events at Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantic Station says it is getting ready for a fun-filled summer with a variety of family-friendly and outdoor events in May.

There will be plenty to do and something for everyone to enjoy. The full May events lineup is as follows, according to Atlantic Station:

May is Mental Health Awareness Month All month Throughout May, Atlantic Station is using its platform to support the well-being of the community. There is a published guide with local and national resources, a mental health walking route, a playlist and more. Let’s be a part of ending the stigma against mental health. Click here for more information.

Cinco de Mayo May 6 from 6 - 9 p.m. The Cinco de Mayo celebrations continue at Atlantic Station with an authentic experience on Atlantic Green. On May 6, join the Atlantic Station community for a free event with authentic salsa and mariachi music, Ballet Folklorico dancing, lawn games, Instagrammable moments, a piñatas workshop and more. Click here for more information.

Tot Spot May 10 from 10 a.m. - noon This month’s Tot Spot theme is Summer Splash with plenty of hands-on activities, splash time at the Atlantic Station fountain, a summer sing-along, free crafts and more. Tot Spot is free to attend and designed for children ages five and under, but all are welcome! All Tot Spot attendees will receive a special Tot Spot A-Card that can be used at select restaurants and retailers for discounts, so stick around after playtime for a delicious lunch. Tot Spot will take place on the second Tuesday of each month through October. Click here for more information.

Screen on the Green May 12 and May 26 at 6:30 p.m. Make outdoor movies a new family tradition at Atlantic Station this summer! Twice a month, a different family-friendly film will be featured on the jumbotron at Atlantic Green, with this month’s features being Space Jam and Encanto. Movie trivia will begin at 6:30 p.m. with movies beginning at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring blankets, chairs and your favorite movie snacks. Click here for more information.

Overtime Elite Takeover May 13 at 7 p.m. and May 14 at 5 p.m. The season may be over, but the fun continues at the Overtime Elite Arena. The league invites the community for a two-day basketball experience as the nation’s most talented and influential female high school players descend on Atlanta. There will be a dunk show presented by Meta Quest; competitions between Overtime Elite and women basketball stars; a competition to crown the State Farm King and Queen of the Court; and off-court activities for fans, such as a surprise musical performance, player autographs, photo opportunities and more. Tickets go on sale on May 2. Click here for more information.

ATL Tiny Doors Open Studio May 21 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop in and meet Atlantic Station’s artist-in-residence, Karen Anderson Singer of Tiny Doors ATL , when she opens her studio for a behind-the-scenes peek into how her public art comes to life. See Tiny Doors in progress, shop exclusive merchandise, view the retired door gallery and learn how she has become one of Atlanta’s most popular and well-known artists. The studio will be open on the third Saturday of every month. Click here for more information.

The Nextdoor 100 Block Party May 22 from 1 - 5 p.m. Celebrate the supportive, creative, compassionate, never-not-there-when-you-need them neighbors who make a difference in the community. Featuring local vendors, food, music, entertainment and more, the Nextdoor 100 Block Party is a free event that is open to the public. Click here for more information.

PeachNik Mimosa Festival May 28 from 4 - 11 p.m. Join Atlantic Station in celebrating the Georgia Peach at PeachNik! The one-day festival will feature live music, with a performance by Orchestra Noir, peach-flavored mimosas, food and desserts, a Custom NFT Art Exhibit by world-renowned artists Bruce Sulzberg in conjunction with the Deixa.io , and more. VIP passes are available and will allow guests to enjoy bottomless mimosas, the option to upgrade to a full open bar and gourmet food pairings. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to wear their finest shades of peach and white attire. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://peachnik.com . The first 20 people will receive an additional 20% off their VIP Ticket using promo code “ASPEACH.” Click here for more information.

Gumball 3000 Rally May 31 from 4 - 10 p.m. Join us for the epic festival of streetcars, superstars and music, as the Gumball 3000 Car Rally makes a pit stop at Atlantic Station on its road trip from Toronto to Havana. The supercars will take over Atlantic Station’s streets for guests to start viewing at 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Maker’s Market Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon - 7 p.m. Maker’s Market continues in May supporting Atlanta’s most talented creators at the beloved artisan market. On Saturdays and Sundays, guests can shop from local vendors with items for sale, such as art, home decor, jewelry, candles and more. There will be tasty treats, skilled artists and plenty of fun for everyone. Maker’s Market is pending favorable weather conditions and vendors will vary from weekend to weekend. Click here for more information.

Wellness Wednesdays Wednesdays from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Give your mind and body some love by joining Atlantic Station and atl kula for free outdoor wellness classes every Wednesday, supporting the kula care foundation. New this year is the digital Namaste Loyalty Card where guests can sign up to earn special rewards when they attend class, such as free gear and discounts at select retailers and restaurants in Atlantic Station. Attendees can add the card to their mobile wallet and present it at the Wellness Wednesday check-in to start collecting stamps and redeem rewards. To learn more about Wellness Wednesday and upcoming classes, click here

The Queen’s Tea Party Thursday through Sunday at noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. . The Queen’s Tea Party is not your average tea party. Experience an unforgettable time at Atlantic Station’s photo worthy pop-up, The Queen’s Tea Party ! This immersive, interactive experience includes signature Queen’s Tea Party tea, specialty cocktails, champagne and savory bites. For Mother’s Day this year, treat the mother figure in your life to a special Mother’s Day brunch on Saturday, May 7. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets



