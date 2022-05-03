Constitutional law expert, professor from Johns Hopkins talks about Roe v. Wade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A constitutional law expert and Associate Professor Stacey B. Lee from Johns Hopkins University joined CBS46 on Tuesday to talk about the Roe v. Wade bombshell.

Professor Justice Alito, who wrote the opinion, says it was written based off the justices’ reading of the Constitution, saying abortion is not a right protected by the document.

What does this mean for states? What’s changed in the 50 years since the decision was made? Also, what does this mean for people who disagree with the ruling?

Watch the Q&A in the player above.

