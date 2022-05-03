Advertisement

Constitutional law expert, professor from Johns Hopkins talks about Roe v. Wade

Constitutional law expert/professor from Johns Hopkins University talks about Roe v Wade leak
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A constitutional law expert and Associate Professor Stacey B. Lee from Johns Hopkins University joined CBS46 on Tuesday to talk about the Roe v. Wade bombshell.

Professor Justice Alito, who wrote the opinion, says it was written based off the justices’ reading of the Constitution, saying abortion is not a right protected by the document.

What does this mean for states? What’s changed in the 50 years since the decision was made? Also, what does this mean for people who disagree with the ruling?

Watch the Q&A in the player above.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Georgia State Capitol
Georgia pro-choice, pro-life organizations react SCOTUS opinion to overturn Roe vs. Wade
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court early Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. A...
Overturning of Roe v. Wade would jumpstart Georgia’s Heartbeat Law

Latest News

Abortion Rights Rally Tuesday in downtown Atlanta.
Abortion Rights Rally underway in downtown Atlanta
Georgians react to SCOTUS leak
Atlanta mother, daughter respond to Roe v. Wade leak, Planned Parenthood speaks
Abortion Rights Rally in downtown Atlanta
Abortion Rights Rally underway in downtown Atlanta
Artist rendering of Rivian's Georgia plant site
Georgia promises $1.5B in tax breaks to Rivian electric car company