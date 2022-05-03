Advertisement

Divas with a Cause hosting annual benefit May 21

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Divas With a Cause is hosting their 11th annual benefit concert on May 21 at Synchronicity Theatre on Peachtree Street NE.

This year’s theme is “Take’n It to the Streets.” The concert will feature performances by 7 divas. Proceeds from the event will benefit 7 local nonprofits.

Tickets for the event are $50 and $70. Click here to purchase a ticket.

