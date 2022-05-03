Divas with a Cause hosting annual benefit May 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Divas With a Cause is hosting their 11th annual benefit concert on May 21 at Synchronicity Theatre on Peachtree Street NE.

This year’s theme is “Take’n It to the Streets.” The concert will feature performances by 7 divas. Proceeds from the event will benefit 7 local nonprofits.

Tickets for the event are $50 and $70. Click here to purchase a ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.