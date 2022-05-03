Advertisement

Fatal crash in City of South Fulton closes intersection

DOUBLE FATAL IN CITY OF SOUTH FULTON
DOUBLE FATAL IN CITY OF SOUTH FULTON(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a double fatal in City of South Fulton at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. At this time, it is not known what caused the crash.

Police say two people were killed in one car and one person in the other car was transported to a nearby hospital.

The intersection is closed. Motorists should take an alternate route.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

