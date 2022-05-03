Fatal crash in City of South Fulton closes intersection

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a double fatal in City of South Fulton at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. At this time, it is not known what caused the crash.

Police say two people were killed in one car and one person in the other car was transported to a nearby hospital.

The intersection is closed. Motorists should take an alternate route.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.