Advertisement

Fire breaks out inside Atlanta Walmart, one person in custody

Ledo Walmart reopens
Ledo Walmart reopens(WALB)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – One person is in custody following a fire that broke out inside an Atlanta Walmart early Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m. the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department responded to the Walmart on Martin Luther King Drive after reports of a fire inside the store’s clothing department.

Authorities tell CBS46 News that one person was taken into custody during the investigation into the fire.

The fire department released the following statement:

“As an essential store to our community, our goal is to assess any damage and reopen our store as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we are working with our nearby location at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW to temporarily manage customers’ shopping and pharmacy needs.”

Stay with CBS46 News as more details surrounding the incident become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DOUBLE FATAL IN CITY OF SOUTH FULTON
Fatal crash in City of South Fulton closes intersection
The sponsors of the Safer Streets Act state that the act would make Colorado safer on a local...
Newton man charged with sexual exploitation of children, computer crimes
prison bars
2 Brookhaven men sentenced for sexually assaulting 12-year-old in 2018
Georgia State Capitol
Georgia pro-choice, pro-life organizations react SCOTUS opinion to overturn Roe vs. Wade