Fire breaks out inside Atlanta Walmart, one person in custody

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – One person is in custody following a fire that broke out inside an Atlanta Walmart early Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m. the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department responded to the Walmart on Martin Luther King Drive after reports of a fire inside the store’s clothing department.

Authorities tell CBS46 News that one person was taken into custody during the investigation into the fire.

The fire department released the following statement:

“As an essential store to our community, our goal is to assess any damage and reopen our store as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we are working with our nearby location at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW to temporarily manage customers’ shopping and pharmacy needs.”

