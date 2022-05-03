FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather continues Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a warm first week of May in north Georgia. Expect highs in the 80s again on Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a low chance of even isolated showers/storms. The risk of showers and thunderstorms increases some on Wednesday with a disturbance nearby and warm/humid conditions continuing. Expect lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s with scattered afternoon/evening storms.

Tuesday (CBS46)

Dry weather returns on Wednesday, but it stays warm with highs in the mid 80s. The best chance of rain this week is on Friday as a front moves through and likely brings widespread rain with thunderstorms possible.

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

The good news is rain may end by dawn on Saturday and the weekend looks dry. Expect breezy and cooler conditions on Saturday with highs in the 70s. Mother’s Day is shaping up to be nice with sunshine and highs near 80.

Rain (CBS46)

