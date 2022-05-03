FIRST ALERT: Storms Possible Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a gorgeous (and warm) Tuesday, showers and storms are possible late tonight. The rain will end overnight, with a dry Wednesday morning commute. As the rain/storms move over North Georgia, brief heavy downpours and lightning are possible as you head to bed.

Rain Tonight (CBS46)

Although it will be dry Wednesday morning, there is a 40% chance of storms Wednesday afternoon....especially along and south of I-20. Even with the rain in the forecast, temperatures will remain very warm, with high temperatures again reaching the mid 80s.

Wednesday (CBS46)

There is FIRST ALERT Friday for rain & storms. As of now, there is a 70% chance of rain Friday. No severe weather is expected, but brief heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible in the strongest storms. The rain moves out just in time for the weekend, with a BEAUTFIUL Mother’s Day weekend ahead.

FIRST ALERT Friday (CBS46)

