First Alert Traffic: Fatal vehicle fire causes delays on I-285 SB to I-85

I-285 SB to I-85
By Rodney Harris
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire along the exit ramp of I-285 SB to I-85.

Fire units from City of South Fulton responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found the fully engulfed car off the roadway and down an embankment.

After units extinguished the flames they discovered a person was inside. That individual did not survive.

The crash investigation is now in the hands of College Park police. Drivers should expect delays in the area as the investigation heads underway. The ramp will remain completely shutdown until at least 8 a.m. Use Hwy 29 are an alternate route.

