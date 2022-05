ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia political leaders and state officials are reacting to reports that the Supreme Court may soon strike down Roe v. Wade:

“There is word tonight that Roe v. Wade may soon be overturned. Bonnie and I are hopeful that’s the case. This potential ruling shows the importance of the three conservative Supreme Court Justices we confirmed working with President Trump while I was in the U.S. Senate. When I’m Governor, Georgia will be the safest place in America for the unborn.”

“I have not lived a day on this Earth where I did not have the constitutional ability and autonomy to make decisions about my body and my future. We are now staring down a future where my daughter will not have these same rights. The Supreme Court’s decision isn’t just about women or reproductive freedom. It’s about restricting freedom for every American– the freedom to access contraception, or to marry who you love– freedoms that are based on the same constitutional foundation as Roe v. Wade. In 2019, I shared my story to speak out against Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, a ban that Chris Carr is currently defending. If this decision holds, Georgia is the next battleground for reproductive freedom, and we need an Attorney General who will fight for our right to choose. That’s why I’m running.”

“I’m heartbroken and angry about the leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade. This is incredibly dangerous for women in Georgia. Our Republican controlled state legislature spent years passing trigger laws that would immediately go into effect once Roe v. Wade is overturned. These laws effectively ban abortions in all cases, including rape and incest. Women will die as a result of this decision. I’m more determined than ever to win my race and help elect Stacey Abrams and other candidates in Georgia who are unwaveringly committed to protecting our reproductive freedoms, including abortions, at every level of government. Bodily autonomy is a fundamental human right. There is no middle ground on this issue.”

“I am proud of the Supreme Court for voting to strike down Roe V Wade. It has been long overdue, as our country has faced an abortion epidemic. On average America murders 1,000,000 babies annually. It’s time to keep up the pressure and next defund Planned Parenthood.”

Others took to social media in response to the reports:

As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government.



I'll always fight to protect a woman's right to choose. And that will never change. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) May 3, 2022

The Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe—the most significant and glorious news of our lifetime. Join me in praying to God for the right outcome.



Life begins at conception. Let’s protect it. pic.twitter.com/SNdb6WUBXO — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 3, 2022

CBS46 reached out to Planned Parenthood for a statement.

“Let’s be clear: Abortion is legal. It is still your right. This leaked opinion is horrifying and unprecedented, and it confirms our worst fears: that the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. While we have seen the writing on the wall for decades, it is no less devastating and comes just as anti-abortion rights groups unveil their ultimate plan to ban abortion nationwide. Understand that Planned Parenthood and our partners have been preparing for every possible outcome in this case and are built for the fight. Planned Parenthood health centers remain open, abortion is currently still legal, and we will continue to fight like hell to protect the right to access safe, legal abortion.”

