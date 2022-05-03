Georgia and abortion: Where does the state stand?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is one of 26 states expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the pro-abortion rights think tank Guttmacher Institute.

Of those states, 22 of them already have total or near-total bans on the books and 13 of them have trigger bans -- laws on the books that would allow the ban to go into effect immediately or soon after if the decision is overturned by the Supreme Court.

States with abortion bans or trigger bans (marked with an asterisk):

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas*

Georgia

Idaho*

Iowa

Kentucky*

Louisiana*

Michigan

Mississippi*

Missouri*

North Dakota*

Ohio

Oklahoma*

South Carolina

South Dakota*

Tennessee*

Texas*

Utah*

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming*

States likely to ban abortion:

Florida

Indiana

Montana

Nebraska

In 2019, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that would ban abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat. The law is commonly referred to as the “heartbeat law.”

At this time, the law is not in effect because it was blocked by a federal appeals court.

As it stands, Georgia law generally prohibits abortion at 20 weeks post-fertilization, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Additionally, pregnant people who seek abortion care must undergo a mandatory 24-hour waiting period and biased counseling. Georgia also limits public funding for, and private insurance coverage of, abortion.

And, Georgia law generally requires that a parent or legal guardian be notified about a minor’s abortion unless a judge approves a petition by a minor.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Georgia almost certainly will prohibit abortion almost entirely.

This map is current as of May 2, 2022, and will be updated as events warrant. Source: Guttmacher Institute.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, laws around access to abortion would be left to the states.

