Georgia pro-choice, pro-life organizations react SCOTUS opinion to overturn Roe vs. Wade

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With fervor rising following the release of a Supreme Court majority opinion aiming to overturn Roe vs. Wade, organizations across Georgia have spoken out with opinions from both sides of the debate.

The ACLU of Georgia retweeted statements from their parent organization Tuesday. While the ACLU noted that the Supreme Court majority opinion was not official at this time, the organization still saw the opinion as very concerning, tweeting, “This opinion would deprive half the nation of a fundamental, constitutional right that has been enjoyed by millions, for over 50 years. The breach in protocol at the Court pales in comparison to the breach in constitutional freedoms that the Court is charged with upholding.”

A tweet from NARAL echoed the ACLU’s thoughts, stating, “it’s important to know that Roe still stands and abortion is still legal. But it’s clear that we need to fight harder than ever before.” The group’s local branch, NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia, retweeted Jen Jordan, State Senator for the 6th District and candidate for Attorney General of Georgia, in her belief that, “Georgia needs a pro-choice Attorney General.”

Other local pro-choice groups such as ARC-Southeast, have retweeted multiple sentiments today from those highlighting a fight to come and the need to donate to pro-choice organizations. Atlanta’s Feminist Women’s Health Center even set the ‘name’ field on their Twitter profile to read “Abortion is still legal in Georgia.”

On the other side of the debate, pro-life groups across Georgia also joined the fray on social media. The Georgia Life Alliance has made multiple retweets of Justice Samuel Alito’s statements from the majority opinion he authored. The group also tweeted statements from an article on lifenews.com claiming “Amazon joins Citigroup, Apple, Yelp, Levi Strauss and other companies that are giving their pregnant female employees money to abort their unborn babies.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, states would then regulate abortions. (Source: CNN/WJLA/WUSA/KCBD/Politico)

