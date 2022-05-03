Advertisement

Georgia promises $1.5B in tax breaks to Rivian electric car company

Artist rendering of Rivian's Georgia plant site
Artist rendering of Rivian's Georgia plant site(Artist rendering from Rivian Automotive)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia state officials are promising Rivian nearly $1.5 billion in tax breaks to build an electric vehicle plant outside of Atlanta.

The incentive package includes free land, a training center for workers, and a new interchange along Interstate 20.

That’s in addition to several local and state tax breaks.

In exchange, the electric automaker is promising to bring 7,500 jobs to the area.

Gov. Kemp is calling the development project the largest in state history.

