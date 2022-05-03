Georgia promises $1.5B in tax breaks to Rivian electric car company

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia state officials are promising Rivian nearly $1.5 billion in tax breaks to build an electric vehicle plant outside of Atlanta.

The incentive package includes free land, a training center for workers, and a new interchange along Interstate 20.

That’s in addition to several local and state tax breaks.

In exchange, the electric automaker is promising to bring 7,500 jobs to the area.

Gov. Kemp is calling the development project the largest in state history.

