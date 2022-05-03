Local teens, nonprofits team up to hold fashion show for nursing home residents

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Teens volunteering with the Greater Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter (GMAC) of Jack and Jill recently partnered with A.G. Rhodes nursing home provider and Second Wind Dreams to hold a fashion show for several nursing home residents at A.G. Rhodes Atlanta near Grant Park.

Organizers say the teens came up with the fashion show idea after learning that one resident, in particular, 102-year-old Annie Moore, enjoyed a long and successful career as a fashion designer. Moore is also a proud Spelman College alumna, as were several Jack and Jill parent volunteers in attendance.

The theme was “Spring Sunday Best,” and the teens modeled their best looks for Moore and presented her with a few gifts and surprises.

Additionally, the teens coupled the fashion show with a clothing drive for Solomon Temple, an organization geared towards assisting homeless mothers and their children.

