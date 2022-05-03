Man arrested after leaving child in hot car in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A young child is in the hospital and a man has been arrested after the child was left in a hot vehicle, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta PD says they were notified at approximately 3:20 p.m. on April 25 that a child had been left in a car in the 2200 block of Gary Cout NW.

The child was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

51-year-old Moric Palmer was arrested and has been charged with Cruelty to Children in the 2nd degree.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.