Man arrested after leaving child in hot car in Atlanta, police say

MORIC PALMER
MORIC PALMER(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A young child is in the hospital and a man has been arrested after the child was left in a hot vehicle, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta PD says they were notified at approximately 3:20 p.m. on April 25 that a child had been left in a car in the 2200 block of Gary Cout NW.

The child was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

51-year-old Moric Palmer was arrested and has been charged with Cruelty to Children in the 2nd degree.

