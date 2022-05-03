Newton man charged with sexual exploitation of children, computer crimes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pedro Lopez, 63, of Newton County has been charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI’s computer crimes unit began an investigation into Lopez, Jr.’s online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The investigation revealed the identity of the subject, Pedro Lopez Jr., which subsequently led to the charges. The GBI was assisted in this case by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

