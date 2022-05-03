Atlanta Angels asks community to rally behind local foster families

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia foster family recently took on two children with serious medical issues with a local nonprofit’s support. Atlanta Angels support dozens of local foster families. They tell CBS46 that May is National Foster Care Month and they are hoping to rally support around kids and families who need it.

A little love goes a long way. As small or big as they might be, those gestures can make a world of difference; especially if you’re a kid in the foster care system or a family trying to support a foster child.

”Over 50 percent of foster families close their homes within the first 6 months to a year....they are closing their homes because they feel underwhelmed and undersupported,” said Executive Director of Atlanta Angels, Christie Simons.

Atlanta Angels is a local chapter of a national non-profit supporting the foster care community.

”Whatever they need, we want to fill in the gaps,” said Vice President of Atlanta Angels Amy Derrick.

The organization has two programs. Love Box was created to support local foster families. The second program is all about mentoring.

”Both of our programs carry a year-long commitment,” said Simons.

Derrick supports a foster family through the Love Box Program.

“Next month, we are going to get their house cleaned and we are looking for a home organizer who can come spend time with them,” said Derrick.

The non-profit says these programs make a major difference for kids in Atlanta.

”100 percent of our families involved in Love Box were still active, open homes at the end of the year,” said Simons.

There are more than a dozen foster families on a waitlist for Atlanta Angels programs. The nonprofit hopes the community can help fill in the gaps.

”If you can’t adopt, foster. If you can’t foster, mentor. If you can’t mentor, volunteer. If you can’t volunteer, donate and if you can’t donate, educate,” said Simons.

GET INVOLVED: Atlanta Angels ATL Angels

